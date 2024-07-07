Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 111 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,193,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Tennant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,930,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 57.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 539.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 39,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Tennant by 930.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 33,552 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tennant stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $97.45. 83,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,692. Tennant has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Tennant had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.10 million. Research analysts expect that Tennant will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

