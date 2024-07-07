Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,141. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.45. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $117.79.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

