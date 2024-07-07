Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,132 shares of company stock valued at $328,809 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,496. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.24 and its 200-day moving average is $153.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

