Janney Capital Management LLC Has $315,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.86. The stock had a trading volume of 945,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,921. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.36.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

