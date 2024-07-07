Janney Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,477,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,341,000 after acquiring an additional 61,179 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,220,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569,002 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,050,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,058,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,296,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in US Foods by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,026,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,828,000 after buying an additional 46,190 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

USFD traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $55.98.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. As a group, analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

