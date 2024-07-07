Janney Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,135,000 after buying an additional 775,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,471,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $100,164,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 466.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 493,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,612,000 after purchasing an additional 406,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $77,735,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.9 %

Burlington Stores stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.41 and its 200 day moving average is $205.44. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $245.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Burlington Stores

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.