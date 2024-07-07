J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.64.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM opened at $109.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.79 and a 200-day moving average of $119.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $153.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

