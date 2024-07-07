ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Purchased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in ITT by 788.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in ITT by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

ITT Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.94. 236,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,734. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.20. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $140.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.