iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Position Raised by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 296.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,966,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,346,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 148,658.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 165,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 165,011 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,128,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 256.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,995,000 after buying an additional 112,425 shares in the last quarter.

IYT traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,379 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

