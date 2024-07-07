iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IYZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.74. 192,147 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.86. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

