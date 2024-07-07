iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,493,000 after buying an additional 1,113,176 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 265.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 167,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,909,000 after buying an additional 121,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 82.9% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,694. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $144.40 and a 1-year high of $260.65.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

