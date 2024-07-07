iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $150.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,020. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $159.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

