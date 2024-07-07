iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Decreased by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,961,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,454 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 14.0% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $351,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 571.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 18,788 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,917,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 987,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,952,000 after buying an additional 120,189 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,426,000 after buying an additional 131,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

