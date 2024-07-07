iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 79.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,646 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,775.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter.

ILF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.39. 828,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,011. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $29.83.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

