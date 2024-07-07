iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.34. 242,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,753. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.