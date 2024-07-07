iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) is High Note Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,604 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 7.1% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. High Note Wealth LLC owned 0.27% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $21,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of ESGD traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.44. The stock had a trading volume of 343,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,156. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $82.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day moving average is $77.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

