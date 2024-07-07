iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $557.76. 2,759,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $558.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $534.53 and its 200-day moving average is $512.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

