iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $74.26. 4,634,173 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

