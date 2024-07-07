Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

INVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on INVH

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Invitation Homes stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Insider Activity at Invitation Homes

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,296,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,569,000 after acquiring an additional 40,558 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,067,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,952,000 after buying an additional 144,897 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 925,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,539,000 after buying an additional 51,064 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $3,482,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth $827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Free Report

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.