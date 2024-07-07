Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $760.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $687.22.

Shares of INTU opened at $668.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit has a one year low of $444.19 and a one year high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $621.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $629.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 288,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.5% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 17.2% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 20.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Intuit by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

