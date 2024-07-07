ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ING. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 24.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 54,552 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter valued at $294,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 1.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 224,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 1.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 155,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2,784.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 329,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 318,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ING traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.88. 1,420,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,766. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 32.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ING Groep

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.