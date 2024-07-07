INCA Investments LLC Invests $2.43 Million in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

INCA Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 204,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000. NU accounts for approximately 1.0% of INCA Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NU by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,260,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,138,000 after buying an additional 4,044,904 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NU by 1,235.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 343,899 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth $3,021,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in NU by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 23,949,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,442 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NU stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,598,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,229,132. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NU. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

