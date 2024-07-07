INCA Investments LLC Has $50.49 Million Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

INCA Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,698 shares during the quarter. Credicorp accounts for approximately 21.7% of INCA Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. INCA Investments LLC owned about 0.37% of Credicorp worth $50,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,619,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 132,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,007,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,286,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,693,000 after buying an additional 75,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,719,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.21. The company had a trading volume of 176,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,942. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.14. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.42 and a 52-week high of $180.21.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.81. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $9.4084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.13%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

