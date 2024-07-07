IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2024

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of IG Design Group (LON:IGRFree Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.11) target price on the stock.

IG Design Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON IGR opened at GBX 202 ($2.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 200.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 154.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £198.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -961.90 and a beta of 1.05. IG Design Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 240 ($3.04).

About IG Design Group

(Get Free Report)

IG Design Group plc engages in the design, production, and distribution of celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, the DG Americas and the DG International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.