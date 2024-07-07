iExec RLC (RLC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.93 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $125.33 million and $2.93 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00003023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00009108 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001075 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,266.77 or 0.99982804 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00067626 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.74823355 USD and is up 4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $3,116,823.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

