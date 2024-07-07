IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives $586.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $586.63.

Several research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,476,000 after purchasing an additional 98,387 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,405,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,303,000 after acquiring an additional 28,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,482,000 after acquiring an additional 48,095 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,022,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $512,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $486.00 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.40.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

