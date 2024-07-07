Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $8.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $690.65. 2,659,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,949. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $640.84 and its 200-day moving average is $591.37. The company has a market cap of $297.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $697.49.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.34.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

