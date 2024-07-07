Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $829,000 in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Couchbase as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BASE. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at $26,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Couchbase by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase

In other news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 3,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $108,303.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,110.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 3,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $108,303.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,110.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $267,208.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,215,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,562. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BASE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Couchbase from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Couchbase from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Couchbase from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Couchbase Trading Up 0.4 %

Couchbase stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 452,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,001. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Couchbase had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. The company had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

