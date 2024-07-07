Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,100 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,154,784 shares in the company, valued at $421,496,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,154,784 shares in the company, valued at $421,496,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,179 shares of company stock worth $9,004,689. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.74. 1,246,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,972. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of -94.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.99. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

