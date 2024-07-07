Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $367,000 Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 49,145 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 916,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,073,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 121,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,685,000 after buying an additional 19,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 2.4 %

DFS traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.89. 1,303,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.64. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $133.78.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

