Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 8,000 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in MannKind by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 26,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 98,282 shares during the period. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MannKind news, EVP David Thomson sold 23,537 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $109,682.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 873,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNKD. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

MannKind Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:MNKD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.13. 1,630,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,049. MannKind Co. has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.06 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.55 million. MannKind had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

