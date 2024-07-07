Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $217,529,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Hologic by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 397,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after purchasing an additional 113,050 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,057,000. Thematics Asset Management grew its stake in Hologic by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 433,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,973,000 after buying an additional 66,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Hologic by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 31,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOLX stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. Hologic has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.40.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

