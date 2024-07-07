Hollencrest Capital Management Takes Position in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:GGME)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:GGME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000.
Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:GGME traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 million, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86. Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $48.82.
About Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF
The Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (GGME) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX World AC NexGen Media index. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive a majority of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.
