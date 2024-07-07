Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 232 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,838,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,762,577,000 after purchasing an additional 39,780 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,506,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,377,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $932,571,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,229.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN traded up $10.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,034.23. The stock had a trading volume of 418,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,890. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $998.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $957.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $688.52 and a 1 year high of $1,081.17. The stock has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,208 shares of company stock worth $62,514,142 in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

