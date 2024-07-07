Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 1,079 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 50,080 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,599,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,155,685. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average of $70.09. The stock has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a PE ratio of 114.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

