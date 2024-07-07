Hollencrest Capital Management Lowers Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $435.72. 1,499,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,938. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

