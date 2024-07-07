Hollencrest Capital Management Has $68,000 Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 108.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Down 1.8 %

VRT traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.78. 5,902,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,881,897. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $109.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.