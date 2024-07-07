Hollencrest Capital Management Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.56. 1,847,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

