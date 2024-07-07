Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires New Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DASH. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 54.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $5,836,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,296,800.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,270,735.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $5,836,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 553,345 shares of company stock worth $66,416,801. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DASH stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,665,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of -102.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.48. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

