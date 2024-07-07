High Note Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 409.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,556 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,801,000 after acquiring an additional 38,621,954 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 557.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,655,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819,689 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895,093 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,224,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978,537 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.90. 4,909,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,525,881. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.