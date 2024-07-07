High Note Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $199.11 and a one year high of $299.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

