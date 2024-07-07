Hermez Network Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $147.55 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.04 or 0.00007060 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $147.55 million and approximately $9,450.72 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008933 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,904.77 or 1.00013428 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011878 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00067239 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.013088 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $9,401.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

