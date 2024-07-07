Herc (NYSE:HRI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Herc Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $126.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.11. Herc has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 28.68%. Equities analysts predict that Herc will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.

Insider Activity at Herc

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Herc news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $1,026,529.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,705.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,451 shares of company stock worth $5,092,946. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Herc by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Herc by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Herc by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Herc by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 17,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

