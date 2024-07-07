Helios Towers’ (HTWS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 265 ($3.35) price objective on the stock.

Helios Towers Price Performance

Shares of HTWS stock opened at GBX 124 ($1.57) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,889.32. The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,550.00 and a beta of 0.46. Helios Towers has a twelve month low of GBX 57.40 ($0.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 130.40 ($1.65). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 117.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 96.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helios Towers

In other news, insider David Wassong sold 18,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.45), for a total value of £21,620,000 ($27,346,319.25). In related news, insider David Wassong sold 18,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.45), for a total transaction of £21,620,000 ($27,346,319.25). Also, insider Alison Baker sold 18,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.21), for a total value of £17,404.80 ($22,014.67). Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers passive infrastructure solutions, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management, as well as engages in hosting of active equipment, such as antennae.

Featured Articles

