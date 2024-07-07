Hedera (HBAR) Price Down 12% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.38 billion and $36.91 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0664 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00045645 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012466 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010431 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000673 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,781,141,695 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,781,141,694.67518 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06844613 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $43,323,044.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

