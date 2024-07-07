HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. Tyra Biosciences has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $898.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $70,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 427,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

