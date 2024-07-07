Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) PT Lowered to $4.80

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.80 to $4.80 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

HMY stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. Harmony Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $1,723,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $845,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $1,707,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

