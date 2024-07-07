Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,164,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,293,981. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.08 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.60 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 3,845 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $501,349.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,629.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 3,845 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total value of $501,349.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,629.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 519,112 shares of company stock valued at $64,932,073 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.