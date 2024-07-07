Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Takes $551,000 Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,152.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 796,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,462,000 after buying an additional 733,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $68,050,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,543,000 after purchasing an additional 317,278 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 500,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,766,000 after purchasing an additional 168,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 816,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,470,000 after purchasing an additional 149,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.83. 983,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,192. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $131.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Further Reading

