Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 722 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,522,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $17,681,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,582,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,416,000 after buying an additional 196,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,732,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,107,000 after acquiring an additional 172,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,514. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $59.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

